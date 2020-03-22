No Time To Die’s Daniel Craig Dreamed Of Playing Two Superheroes Before James Bond

After Bond, Daniel Craig will nonetheless be tied to the Knives Out franchise, as author and director Rian Johnson is presently engaged on a sequel. Nonetheless, he may nonetheless have time to leap right into a superhero franchise. Whether or not or not Marvel or DC would give him a name a few function is the query. We’ll simply have to attend and see if it occurs, however you may nonetheless catch Craig as James Bond yet another time when No Time To Die opens in theaters on November 25.