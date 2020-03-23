No Time To Die’s Daniel Craig Drops F-Bomb About Acting After Bond

So far as movie franchises go, there are few fairly as beloved because the James Bond sequence. 007’s adventures as an MI6 agent have enthralled moviegoers for many years, and Eon Productions is displaying no indicators of slowing down. Daniel Craig has performed Bond for over a decade, with Cary Joji Fukunaga’s No Time to Die marking his fifth and remaining look within the function. The general public is keen to see what comes subsequent for Craig, and he not too long ago dropped an F-bomb when discussing the way forward for his profession.