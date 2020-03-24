No Time To Die’s Daniel Craig Explains Why His Kids Won’t Inherit His Bond Money

Actor Daniel Craig has spent over a decade as the present reigning James Bond, starring in a whopping 5 blockbusters as 007. His tenure as Bond will come to an finish with Cary Joji Fukunaga’s No Time to Die. The 25th film within the sequence was delayed attributable to world issues over the COVID-19 pandemic, being pushed again seven months to November. The extremely anticipated sequel is certain to make tons of cash no matter its launch date, however Craig not too long ago revealed that his kids seemingly will not be inheriting the cash he makes from his time as Bond.