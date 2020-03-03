No Time To Die’s Director Explains How It’ll Connect To Daniel Craig’s Previous Movies

It is arduous to inform from the No Time To Die trailers if Swann has really betrayed James Bond ultimately, or if he merely believes she has. Christoph Waltz’s Blofeld is actually pushing the concept that she has some form of deep darkish secret. It is apparent that this is able to get to Bond, as he had already as soon as been damage by anyone who was hiding a serious secret of her personal. The concept that he would possibly get bitten twice by that is going to make Bond particularly untrusting.