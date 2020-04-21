No Time To Die’s Director Originally Had A Wild Idea For Daniel Craig’s Final Run As Bond

I had an concept that this film may all be going down contained in the villain’s lair from the final movie. There’s this scene the place a needle goes into James Bond’s head, which is meant to make him overlook the whole lot, after which he miraculously escapes by a watch bomb. After which he and Léa blow up the place, and go on to avoid wasting the day. I used to be like, ‘What if the whole lot up till the top of act two is all inside his head?’