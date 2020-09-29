‘No war nor peace’ with China, but we are ready to answer any daring: Air Chief

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Air Chief, said in the context of the long-running deadlock along the border with China in eastern Ladakh that the current security scenario on our northern border is uneasy where ‘neither war nor peace’ Is the position of. During his address at a conference, Air Chief Marshal Bhadoria said that the Air Force has reacted swiftly to the situation and is determined to respond to any ‘daring’ in the area. Also Read – China did not allow Uygar Muslims to keep Roza during Ramadan, ban on keeping Muslim name

Present security scenario along our northern frontiers is at an uneasy – no war, no peace status… .The recent induction of Rafales along with other aircraft has provided IAF with substantial practical & strategic capability enhancement: IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria

The Chief of Air Force said, “The current security scenario on our northern border is an uncomfortable, neither war nor peace situation. As you know, our security forces are fully prepared to meet any challenge. ”The Chief of Air Staff said that the recently acquired C-17 Globemaster, Chinook and Apache helicopters along with the recently inducted Rafale fighter jets in the Air Force Has significantly increased the strategic and tactical capability of the Air Force.

In his address during a conference related to the Indian aerospace industry, he said, ‘Air power will be a key factor in our victory in any future conflict. That is why it is important that the Air Force gains a technological edge against its enemies and retains it. ‘

Five multipurpose Rafale fighter jets manufactured in France were formally inducted into the Air Force on 10 September. This fleet of aircraft has been flying in eastern Ladakh for the past few weeks. The IAF chief said that the deployment of some indigenous weapons in the two squadrons of light combat aircraft Tejas and Sukhoi-30 MKI fighters in a very short period of time reflects the country’s ability to manufacture indigenous military equipment.

