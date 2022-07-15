No, Windows 12 isn’t scheduled to release yet – Windows ‘release cycle’ change doesn’t mean that

Microsoft plans start releasing new versions of your Windows operating system on a three-year cadence, instead of the current one of once a year, according to internal Microsoft sources cited by the publication Windows Central. Does that mean we have to wait Windows 12 by the end of 2024as some media are affirming? No it’s not like that.

Certainly it seems that we are short of terms to name all the possible overlapping variants of Windows: 8 vs 10 vs 11, Home vs Pro vs Enterprise, 20H2 vs 21H1 vs 21H2… that may make us think that this leak of Microsoft’s future plans for Windows has to do with the ‘versions’ understood as in the first example, in such a way that the successor to Windows 11 would be presented three years after the launch of this.

If ‘release cycle’ meant that, we’d already be going for Windows 23

However, the news is that the rhythm of the release cycle will become triennial… and will no longer be annual, as it has been until now. That would mean that the launch of Windows 12 should have been scheduled, before that decision, for October of this yearso we should have seen, by now, test versions, just like what happened with the launch of Windows 11. It hasn’t, obviously.

Another proof of this: until the arrival of Windows 11, back in the day Windows 10 was ‘the latest’ from Microsoft, the release cycle was even shorter: semi-annual. If the release cycle referred to the operating system itself, and not to its subdivisions, Windows 12 should have reached our hands in the second half of 2016. Obviously, that was not the case.

Take a look at this list of major Windows 10 updates, and their release dates:

Version 1507 (July 2015, initial version)

Version 1511 (November 2015)

Version 1607 (August 2016)

Version 1703 (April 2017)

Version 1709 (October 2017)

Version 1803 (April 2018)

Version 1809 (October 2018)

Version 1903 (May 2019)

Version 1909 (November 2019)

Version 2004 (May 2020)

Version 20H2 (October 2020)

Version 21H1 (May 2021)

Version 21H2 (October 2021)

Version 22H2 (Scheduled for the second half of this year)

As you can see, the cycle remained in two releases a year with the exception of 2016 and this 2022 (Windows 11 having already been released, and with the update cycle set to an annual rhythm). It is from these updates, and not about new operating systems, what we are talking about.

In fact, according to Windows Central, it has been a major update, the 22H2 of Windows 11, known by the code name of ‘Sun Valley 3’, the main affected by this decision, since will be suspended pending a future ‘Next Valley’ that would arrive in 2024.

The plan is to increase the rate at which new features are integrated into Windows 10 and 11: up to 4 a year, in updates called ‘Moments’

The new features could arrive at any time during those 3 years of waiting

established that, what will shock many readers now will be the huge time between updates. Normally, Microsoft takes the opportunity to incorporate the new functionalities relevant to Windows 10/11 in these releases. [bi]yearly, relegating only security updates to the rest of the year.

But according to Windows Central, that, too, will now change: any time during those three years of waiting will now be a candidate for seeing some new functionality released to the system, in some updates that will be collectively called ‘Moments’. Several of the novelties of Sun Valley 3 would come to us, fortunately, in the form of one or more moments.