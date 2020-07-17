Noah Centineo Joins Dwayne Johnson in ‘Black Adam’ for New Line/DC

Noah Centineo has joined Dwayne Johnson in New Line/DC’s motion franchise “Black Adam.”

Centineo will play Atom Smasher, a personality who can management his molecular construction with the power to govern his dimension, power and sturdiness. Johnson is portraying the titular anti-hero in his first superhero position.

Centineo is one of the best often called the star of the Netflix movies “To All of the Boys I’ve Liked Earlier than” and “To All of the Boys: P.S. I Nonetheless Love You,” together with “Sierra Burgess is a Loser.” His upcoming movies embody the WWII drama “The Diary “and “To All of the Boys 3.”

Jaume Collet-Serra, who additionally directed Johnson in Disney’s still-unreleased “Jungle Cruise,” is directing “Black Adam.” Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo. produces with Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions. Scott Sheldon will oversee for FlynnPictureCo. and also will function government producer.

Johnson has been connected to play the anti-hero for most of this decade. “Black Adam” is a by-product from Warner Bros. and New Line’s “Shazam!” starring Zachary Levy, which grossed $365 million worldwide final yr.

The Black Adam character first appeared in DC Comics in the course of the 1940s as a villain who had been corrupted by energy, then turned an anti-hero in the early 2000s with a disregard for guidelines and conventions. “Black Adam” might be a part of the first-ever DC FanDome on Aug. 22.

New Line and DC have stored particulars of the “Black Adam” story line underneath wraps. Adam Sztykiel wrote the screenplay. Thus far, Warner Bros. has stored the “Black Adam” launch date for Dec. 22, 2021.

Centineo is repped by CAA, Definition Leisure and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Youthful & Mild. The information was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.