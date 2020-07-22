Noah Centineo’s Black Adam Character: Everything You Need To Know About Atom Smasher

Atom Smasher Is The Godson Of The Unique Atom

In the present day, the one that is greatest often called The Atom is Dr. Ray Palmer, whose Arrowverse iteration is portrayed by former Superman actor Brandon Routh. The primary, nonetheless, is Al Pratt, whose abilities in boxing and atomic physiology resulting from a wierd accident made him into the unimaginable shrinking superhero in the course of the Golden Age of DC comics. It was truly Pratt’s legacy that impressed his godson, Albert Rothstein, to make use of his powers for good as Nuklon and aspire to observe in his footsteps by becoming a member of the Justice Society of America, at which he would undertake the identify Atom Smasher and a brand new, intimidating look to match.