Nobel-honored American economist said- India levies taxes on rich people if there is no money to fight Corona

Kolkata: American economist and Nobel Prize winner Joseph E. Stigliz said that if the Indian government failed to raise the necessary funds to counter the Kovid-19 epidemic, it should raise resources by taxing the richest. He said that the Government of India should not step back from spending to control the epidemic and help the weaker sections.

Stigliz said at an event organized by FICCI, "The money should be spent in low-impact areas instead of low-impact areas and if you do not have resources, raise taxes because you (India) have too many billionaires here." 'There has been a lot of debate in the past about imposing Kovid tax on the wealthiest people in India.

Stigliz also said that both India and the US did not face Kovid 19 well. He said that by allowing the foreign laborers to go home, the infection of the epidemic increased and the ban aims failed. He criticized the US for racist and asymmetrical politics and said that similar divisive politics is happening in India too. This causes loss of society and economy.