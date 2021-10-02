Nobody can doubt the patriotism of the Muslim inhabitants of Lakshadweep: Protection Minister Rajnath Singh

Kavaratti: Protection Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday stated that nobody on this planet can dare to doubt or query the patriotism of the Muslim inhabitants or different citizens of Lakshadweep as they’ve created hassle or in opposition to the rustic. The efforts of frightening anti-India forces had been thwarted.Additionally Learn – Audio Viral of MLA-DC Abu Imran: Raghuvar Das stated – Governor must take motion in opposition to the officer doing politics within the title of Muslims

All through his deal with at the 152nd start anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Singh stated, "Nobody on earth can dare to doubt the patriotism of the Muslim inhabitants in Lakshadweep. Nobody can query the patriotism of the folks of Lakshadweep," he stated after unveiling a statue of the Father of the Country, Mahatma Gandhi, right here.

Protection Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday unveiled the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Lakshadweep at the instance of his 152nd start anniversary. After unveiling the statue, Singh tweeted, "Unveiling the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on his start anniversary at Kavaratti. My humble tribute to Pujya Bapu.

That is the primary statue of Mahatma Gandhi put in in Lakshadweep in reminiscence of the liberty warring parties who made nice sacrifices within the independence of India. Previous, Singh, who arrived in Lakshadweep on a two-day legit seek advice from, used to be won on the Agatti airport via Union Territory Administrator Praful Patel. Protection assets stated that Singh used to be given a guard salute via the Indian Reserve Battalion drive on his arrival at Kavaratti.

