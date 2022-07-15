“Nobody from the women’s team wished me recovery”: Charlyn Corral accused the lack of support from the Mexican National Team

Foto:

After the injury Charlyn Corral suffered in the 2020-21 season in the cruciate ligament of the knee, the scorer was kept off the court for about a year. A period in which no element of the Mexican Women’s National Team went to the soccer player to wish her or be aware of her recovery, according to the statements she gave to the microphones of the ESPN network.

“No, the truth is that they did not (they contacted each other). Since I broke my crusader, no one from the women’s team wished me a speedy recovery. If you get to see calls prior to my injury, they didn’t call me either. I have never shrunk with anyone, since 2019 I have been erased, since I was a starter with Atlético de Madrid. Wishing someone well does not commit you to anything, there are things that are not right. I know what happened and I don’t wish it on anyone”, said the striker.

Corral’s name has become relevant in recent days after the national team led by Mónica Vergara was out of the World Cup of the category in Australia-New Zealand 2023 and the Olympic Games paris 2024. Mexico hosted the Concacaf W tournament, a qualifying tournament for these events and in which the team was eliminated in the group stage with three consecutive losses and zero goals in its favor.

Charlyn Corral with Atlético de Madrid. (Photo: Instagram/ @charlyncorral)

That is why, it stands out that one of the best attacking soccer players that has emerged from Mexico, which is also the the only foreigner who has been proclaimed scoring champion in the entire history of the Spanish league (in the 2017-18 season with 24 goals) and that during the last Liga MX tournament he was sub-leader in scoring, he is not taken into account to represent the country.

“i knew i could helpI don’t know if playing or not. I know my ability I know that I am in a good moment to contribute something, but I wasn’t given a chance and many noticed. It’s not just goals, it’s leadership, it’s transmitting to my teammates, I can contribute a lot of things, from the bench or from wherever they ask me”, said Corral.

At 30 years old, Charlyn has had an exemplary career and has been one of the pioneers in the development of women’s soccer in Mexico. In her career, she has passed through American football, where she was forged from an early age before emigrating to the old continent. In Europe she had outstanding participations with the Levante and with him Atletico Madrid before reaching the Liga MX Femenil.

Pachuca is the current club of Charlyn Corral. (Photo: Twitter/@Tuzos)

Since the Apertura 2021, the soccer player is part of the Tuzas de Pachuca. In her first semester, she scored four goals, while for Clausura 2022 she tripled that figure by scoring 13 goals. However, she was not even considered in the call that failed in the pre-world tournament.

“Mexico it is a country, not a person, there has to be an investigation of how people are treated, what is behind it, healthy competition, I can return or not, but I see that there are players with a lot of talent, who do not have an opportunity to competeI want to be seen and for them to be seen too, I would do many different things,” the attacker concluded.

