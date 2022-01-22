Nobody Saves the World, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series

An action RPG adventure with a huge world, loads of quests, even more quests, procedural dungeon design, final bosses, co-op, and captivating art design. Does it catch your attention? Then you are interested in reading our analysis of Nobody Saves the World.

Probably, many of you have not heard anything about this game, but behind it are the very creators of Guacamelee. When we discovered him in the newsroom, and saw his proposal, we knew there was something interesting about it. We were not wrong. The new video game from the Canadian DrinkBox Studios is a RPG adventure varied, long-lasting, original, nice, quality… and on top of that, it has a cooperative.

The proposal of Nobody Saves the World is that of a role-playing game with a lot of action in which we embody a character who, at first, doesn’t seem to have anything in particular: a nobody. However, he soon discovers a power that allows him to become anything he wants: a knight, an archer, a magician, a horse, a mouse, and so on. over a dozen shapes that are unlocked as we progress through the game.

Each transformation has its own skills, ranges… and of course we also gain experience. The sense of progression is enormous, but the variety of environments and situations that we find ourselves in is also very important. a world with freedom of movement, and which is also quite large and entertaining to go through. The conclusion? For everything it has and the way it’s done, I think it’s well worth it, whether you’re a fan of the genre or curious about its attractive proposal. Let me tell you all about it below…

The RPG of transformations

Nobody Saves the World is an Action RPG in which one of the main keys is in its world. There’s some freedom to roam around, but being divided into regions (each with enemies of a certain experience level), you’re forced to follow certain paths and save others for later. In short, a very common map design in this type of title, since it is also plagued with dungeons you have to visit to get a certain number of stars and move on.

This is roughly the playable scheme of a video game that is surprising for how addictive it can be. One of the keys is in your transformation tree. At the beginning of the game we are a nobody, but by acquiring our first transformation and improving it, new ones are unlocked. An example: at the beginning of the game you are a mouse, but by killing certain enemies and completing a series of specific quests, you unlock the knight. That’s how the system works… and I think it’s a success, because it encourages you to play and discover the possibilities of each character.

The clashes can become massive.

In total there are about twenty characters to control, being able to switch between them at any time during the game. If at any given moment melee attacks come in handy, the best is the knight. If you prefer ranged attacks, a good option is the archer. If you have to go through narrow passageways, you can use the mouse. Each character has their specific repertoire of actions, although the best thing is that they can be customized with over 80 skillsboth active and passive. In the end, accessing the pause screen to consult the character tree and choose their abilities is essential to understand this video game.

The other key is, of course, the procedural design dungeons, which means that they vary slightly each time you enter them. This has as a consequence something very common in this type of game: the level design is not the best. However, since the logic is based on killing waves of enemies (sometimes massive), the system works reasonably well. Also, the challenge is tight enough that you have to repeat your attempt. It’s not a ride.

The sensation of progression is very good and with many hours of playEach dungeon has entry requirements and a recommended level. There are mandatory and optional, and often tend to be guarded by a final boss. As there is no guided progress, but a world with the freedom to travel, there is also no smooth progression, but it depends on the decisions you make. This has its pros and cons. On the one hand, you feel more free, with a lot of possibilities for exploration. On the other hand, it makes grinding more common, something that can cause you to feel at certain times that your progress is slowing down.

In any case, the adventure is enjoyed. The feeling of progression is great and you have the possibility of obtaining large sums of money to invest in the store. Basically, you are always being rewarded for your actions, and that is a very positive thing in any video game. Besides, in this case we have a very special incentive, and that is that the game can be played completely in online cooperative up to a maximum of two players. It’s not much, but the possibility of being able to share the title and make it even more rewarding is appreciated.

Each character to control has unique movements and abilities.

Another aspect that I consider very important is the fabulous artistic section of Nobody Saves the World. We already knew the work of this studio for its particular and unique point of view when it comes to using colors, animations and creating characters (we saw it, for example, in Severed). The essence and style can also be seen in this video game, with work that I can only describe as brilliant. There are a lot of sympathy put into every detail, with a very careful lighting system that gives each room a unique tonality and color.

For all this, together with a duration that is around the 15-20 hours (there is a new plus game option with more challenging enemies), we can say that it is a role-playing adventure that is very worthwhile. It is especially recommended if you like “rogue likes”, but any user can take a look at the proposal due to its high accessibility. It has polished control, a rewarding attack feel, a good sense of progression, playable variety, and a high-end finish just like we’ve come to expect from this developer. The recommendation is clear: give it a try.