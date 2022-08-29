Nobody Saves the World dates its Frozen Hearth DLC, with a new region and two transformations

The downloadable content will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch on September 13.

At the beginning of the year, Nobody Saves the World entered the scene on PC with an original proposal from the hand of Drinkbox Studios, the team known for having worked on the Guacamelee! previously, turning out to be the biggest project of the studio since they are dedicated to the creation of video games.

It arrives next September 13However, months after its release, Nobody Saves the World continues to receive content, this time in the form of paid DLC. In the trailer that you have located at the top of the news you can see how it looks Frozen Heartthe downloadable content that will be available from next September 13 on the different platforms.

The new DLC introduces a new region where the strongest warriors compete for glory, as well as two new transformations: the Killer Bee and the Mechanic. These new forms, along with more challenges and puzzles, are added to the game based on some ideas that the developers could not include in the title at the time and were initially discarded.

Owners of the game on PC and consoles (for which it is available from April) will be able to purchase this downloadable content for $4.99although a pack of the DLC will be made available to users along with the base game for a price of $27.99.

The price of the DLC is $4.99Nobody Saves the World es un action rpg that proposes us to venture into different dungeons to complete a series of missions and puzzles that we will find on our journey. To do this, we take control of Nobody, the main character who has a magic wand to transform into almost anythingwith up to 15 different transformations that allow us to handle characters as diverse as a bodybuilder, a dragon or a zombie.

We invite you to take a look at the analysis of Nobody Saves the World that our colleague Jesús Bella signed at the beginning of the year to find out what his experience was like with the latest from Drinkbox Studios, which continues to offer fresh and carefree proposals over the years .

Más sobre: Nobody Saves the World, DLC, Frozen Hearth y Drinkbox Studios.