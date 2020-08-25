Noel Clarke teams up with Fleabag director for new ITV drama Viewpoint

Noel Clarke will play the lead in a model ITV drama sequence titled Viewpoint, based mostly on an thought by Fleabag director, Harry Bradbeer.

The five-part sequence, co-created by Bradbeer and Manhunt author Ed Whitmore, is described by ITV as “a up to date, character-driven thriller with a seductively intimate really feel” and follows a tense police surveillance investigation right into a tight-knit Manchester group.

Former Physician Who star Clarke takes on the position of surveillance detective, DC Martin King, and is joined in the principle forged by Alexandra Roach (No Offence, Black Mirror), Amy Wren (Tutankhamun, The Final Kingdom), Fehinti Balogun (Informer, January 22nd), Catherine Tyldesley (Scarborough, Coronation Road) and Bronagh Waugh (The Fall, Unforgotten).

The sequence is alleged to have taken inspiration from movies akin to Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window and German Chilly Warfare thriller The Lives of Others, with the principle character setting up an statement put up within the residence of a single mum, giving him direct sightline into the house of lacking main faculty instructor, which she shares with her boyfriend and prime suspect Greg Sullivan.

Lucy Bedford, an Govt Producer for the sequence stated, “Harry and Ed have crafted a compelling, tense, claustrophobic thriller that turns the highlight on the observer reasonably than the noticed. With the unimaginable Noel Clarke and Alexandra Roach main the forged, we’re extraordinarily excited to be again in manufacturing.”

Filming for the sequence has already begun in Manchester, making Viewpoint the primary ITV drama to start filming because the coronavirus pandemic noticed manufacturing throughout the UK halted.

In the meantime, Clarke spoke on the Edinburgh TV Competition about variety behind the digicam, making a reference to a present he’s at the moment engaged on.

He stated, “Change takes time. I’m on a job now, which I can’t point out, I got here in on day one, I’m the lead actor, I got here in on day one, I used to be like, ‘The crew’s not various sufficient. Repair it.’ ‘Yeah but-‘ ‘Repair it. I don’t wanna hear anything, repair it.’

“I don’t care if there’s trainees, as a result of his job’s trainee is the following job’s runner, then the following job’s assistant, then they’re a supervisor. And in 5 years time, three years time, we’ve extra individuals within the enterprise from totally different backgrounds – socio-economic, not nearly color.”

Discover out what to look at with our TV Information.