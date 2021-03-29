Noel Clarke to Receive Outstanding Contribution BAFTA

Noel Clarke would be the 2021 recipient of the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award on the 74th EE British Academy Movie Awards.

The award will likely be introduced on Apr. 10 as a part of the EE BAFTA Movie Awards opening evening ceremony in London.

Clarke wrote and starred within the characteristic movie Hood trilogy, “Kidulthood” (2006), “Maturity” (2008) and “Brotherhood” (2016), and directed the latter two. The movies centered on the lives of troubled youngsters turned adults residing in West London. He obtained the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2009.

In 2007, Clarke co-founded his personal manufacturing firm, Unstoppable Leisure, later becoming a member of with fellow actor/producer Jason Maza. Since then, the corporate has produced over 10 characteristic movies together with Jessica Hynes’ directorial debut “The Combat.” In 2018, the corporate joined with All3Media and launched Unstoppable Movie and Tv to increase their remit to embrace tv.

Underneath this expanded banner, Clarke co-created and stars in Sky One’s hit authentic drama “Bulletproof” with Ashley Walters, now confirmed for a fourth season.

Clarke can at the moment be seen within the Sky Cinema authentic movie “SAS: Purple Discover,” and can subsequent seem because the lead within the new ITV drama “Viewpoint.”

Marc Samuelson, chair of BAFTA’s movie committee, stated: “Noel is an inspiration to me and to many others, for his central and much-needed position in supporting and championing numerous voices within the British movie trade. He’s a multi-hyphenate who early on in his profession has managed efficiently to cross the road from revered actor to filmmaker. He really is in a position to do all of it – appearing, writing, directing and producing. His genuine portrayal of London life in his critically acclaimed Hood trilogy cemented his place in British cinema and he continues to push boundaries together with his work immediately. He’s now constructing a vastly profitable manufacturing firm, giving alternatives to a variety of gifted folks from many various under-represented teams. I can’t consider a extra deserving recipient for this 12 months’s award.”

Clarke commented: “Thanks BAFTA for this acknowledgment and recognition of my work over the previous 20 years. I’ll endeavor to proceed to make ground-breaking work and open doorways for underrepresented folks that won’t usually get an opportunity.”

Earlier recipients of the award embrace Andy Serkis, Ridley and Tony Scott, Film4 Productions, and Working Title Movies.

This 12 months, the EE British Academy Movie Awards will likely be celebrated throughout the weekend of Apr. 10 and 11.