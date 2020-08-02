Noh Ji Hoon Gets Into Car Accident + Warns Fans To Be Careful Of Driving In The Rain

Noh Ji Hoon has revealed that he acquired right into a automobile accident this weekend.

On August 1, the “Mister Trot” star—who initially debuted as a solo artist beneath Dice Leisure again in 2012—took to Instagram to share the unlucky information.

Posting a photograph of his broken automobile, the singer wrote, “Everybody, please watch out of driving within the rain. Whereas making a flip within the car parking zone, my automobile skidded, and I acquired into an accident…”

Shortly afterwards, a number of of Noh Ji Hoon’s pals and colleagues left feedback expressing their concern, together with fellow “Mister Trot” contestant Na Tae Joo. When requested if he was all proper, Noh Ji Hoon replied, “My neck hurts a little bit, so I’m going to go to the physician on Monday or so. Tae Joo, please watch out as effectively!” A apprehensive Na Tae Joo responded by writing, “Take excellent care of your self, and ensure to go to the physician on Monday.”

Former A.Cian member Chu Hyuk Jin, who additionally appeared alongside Noh Ji Hoon on “Mister Trot”—and is at present bandmates with ASTRO’s MJ and PENTAGON’s Hui within the new trot group fashioned on MBC’s “Favourite Leisure“—left a involved remark of his personal. The former idol affectionately wrote, “Please watch out, hyung!”

Noh Ji Hoon responded, “Hyuk Jin, you watch out too… I’m having fun with watching you in your present! Good luck!”

We hope Noh Ji Hoon makes a speedy restoration!