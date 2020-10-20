Noh Jung Ui, Lee Jin Hyuk, And More Confirmed To Join NCT’s Jaehyun And Park Hye Soo In “Expensive.M”

KBS 2TV’s “Expensive.M” has finalized its forged lineup!

“Expensive.M” is a spin-off of the favored net drama “Love Playlist” and can inform the story of the campus-wide seek for the mysterious “M,” a person who’s talked about in an nameless publish on a Seoyeon College on-line group. The romance drama will comply with the altering relationships and budding romances between numerous characters within the wake of all the thrill about “M.”

NCT’s Jaehyun and Park Hye Soo have been confirmed to play the leads Cha Min Ho and Ma Joo Ah, respectively. Cha Min Ho is a intelligent and imaginative second-year computer-engineering pupil who comes up with an thought to develop an thrilling new app. Ma Joo Ah is a cheerful second-year enterprise administration main who has by no means had a boyfriend and is continually meddling in others’ affairs attributable to her beneficiant and inquisitive nature. The 2 sophomores are childhood pals who’ve been BFFs for the previous 12 years.

Bae Hyun Sung can be returning in his function as Park Ha Neul from “Love Playlist,” and Noh Jung Ui can be taking part in his love curiosity Search engine optimisation Ji Min. Kim Sae Ron, who initially performed the function of Search engine optimisation Ji Min in “Love Playlist,” stepped down from “Expensive.M” after beforehand deciding to star in it.

UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk will play Gil Mok Jin, a sophomore psychology main who’s roommates with Cha Min Ho and Park Ha Neul. Woo Davi takes on the function of Hwang Bo Younger, a 24-year-old freshman enterprise administration main who is like an older sister who offers Ma Joo Ah and Search engine optimisation Ji Min love recommendation.

Choi Ro Sa, the vice-captain of Seoyeon College’s cheering staff who went to highschool with Search engine optimisation Ji Min, can be performed by Hwang Bo Reum Byul. Lee Jung Shik can be Moon Joon, a candy man who has good management expertise and is a task mannequin to his juniors. CLC’s Eunbin will play Min Yang Hee, a pc engineering main together with Cha Min Ho, and Jo Joon Younger would be the carefree but critical Ban Yi Dam.

For “Expensive.M,” “Love Playlist” screenwriter Lee Seul is working with Park Jin Woo, the director of KBS’s two-part music drama ‘to. Jenny,’ and Search engine optimisation Joo Wan, the director of ‘I Hate Going to Work’ and ‘Love Revolution.’”

A supply from the drama shared, “The lineup of actors who will painting the goals, love, and adventures of youth has been finalized. The drama offers with the life like and youthful campus romance of modern-day school college students, and we’ll do our greatest to make it a drama that gives enjoyable, is relatable, and brings again recollections. Please present a lot of anticipation and curiosity.”

“Expensive.M” is aiming to air within the first half of 2021.

