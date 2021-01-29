Noh Jung Ui Transforms Into Lovable College Student In NCT’s Jaehyun’s Upcoming Drama “Expensive.M”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Expensive.M” has shared a brand new sneak peek of Noh Jung Ui in character!

A spin-off of the hit internet drama sequence “Love Playlist,” “Expensive.M” is a romance drama in regards to the campus-wide seek for “M,” a thriller particular person who’s talked about in an nameless put up that causes a stir on a Seoyeon College on-line discussion board.

NCT‘s Jaehyun will likely be making his performing debut within the drama as male lead Cha Min Ho, a intelligent and imaginative computer-engineering scholar. Park Hye Soo will star as his longtime BFF Ma Joo Ah, a cheerful enterprise administration main who has by no means had a boyfriend and is consistently meddling in others’ affairs attributable to her beneficiant and inquisitive nature.

Noh Jung Ui will likely be taking on the function of Search engine optimisation Ji Min, which was beforehand performed by Kim Sae Ron in “Love Playlist.” As the middle of Seoyeon College’s cheer group and one half of a beloved campus couple with Park Ha Neul (performed by Bae Hyun Sung), Search engine optimisation Ji Min radiates each a candy, lovable vitality and the aura of a assured chief.

In the newly launched stills, Noh Jung Ui sports activities Search engine optimisation Ji Min’s signature coiffure—a bun stored in place with a pen—and reveals off her cute aspect in entrance of her boyfriend.

“Expensive.M” premieres on February 26 at 11:10 p.m. KST and will likely be out there with subtitles on Viki. Try a teaser for the drama under!

