Noida: 5 people tried to rape a 13 year old student, two arrests

Noida: Five people tried to rape a 13-year-old girl living in Sadarpur Colony under Sector-39 police station area of ​​Gautam Budh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The student was going out of her house late on Monday night, when five people named Shoaib, Junaid Khan, Nadeem, Afsin and Adir blocked her way and tried to rape her. Somehow, the teenager went to her home. When the girl's brother and sister opposed the accused who reached there too, they beat them fiercely.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police said that after hearing the noise, the people around reached the spot and people caught Shoaib and Junaid while his three companions fled from the spot. They said that the police have arrested both of them by filing a report of the incident. Police is searching for the remaining accused.