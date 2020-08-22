Noida came to meet Delhi girl raped, former acquaintance committed the crime in the flat

Noida: A case of rape has come to light from a Delhi girl in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Actually, the girl came to Noida from Delhi to meet her former acquaintance. The young man took the girl to her flat, where two already present people went out, after which the accused started obscene acts with the woman. According to the victim, when she refused the accused to do so, she assaulted and raped her. Also Read – Fraud of Rs 938.81 crore from SBI: CBI raids in many places including Delhi, Morena

This incident is from Sector 73 of Sector 49 police station area of ​​Noida area of ​​Uttar Pradesh, where a person raped a girl from Delhi in a flat. The incident was first reported by the victim at Kalkaji, a police station in Delhi, from where the matter was transferred and came here for investigation. Also Read – 2 presser cooker IED bomb recovered from captured ISIS terrorist, police said – Delhi was on target

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vimal Kumar Singh said that a girl hailing from Kalkaji, Delhi has alleged that she came to Noida from Delhi last month to meet her former acquaintance Manjeet Singh. Manjeet took him to a flat in Sector 73, where two people were already present. Also Read – NCERT Fake Printing Press: UP Police busts NCERT Fake Printing Press, books worth crores recovered

ACP told that according to the victim, as soon as Manjeet went to the flat with him, the people present there went away. After a while, Manjeet started obscene behavior with her. When the victim refused, he beat her and raped her.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Singh said that the woman was scared that day. She went to her home in Delhi. After that, he informed his family about the incident. He said that the victim lodged a case report in Kalkaji police station in Delhi. Delhi Police found this case of Noida and sent it to Noida for investigation. On Friday night, Noida Police has registered a case in this matter. The ACP said that the police is investigating the incident.