Noida-Delhi Border News: Delhi is coming from Noida border, so be ready for corona test, keep in mind that

Noida: Health officials of Gautam Budh Nagar district on Wednesday launched a surprise Kovid-19 investigation of people coming into the district from the national capital at two important points of the Delhi-Noida border. The surprise inquiry was announced by District Magistrate Suhas LY after a meeting with health officials in the wake of the growing cases of Kovid-19 in Delhi.

Deepak Ohri, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Budh Nagar district said that teams of health workers were present on the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway and Chilla, which are important points to enter Noida from the national capital.

According to the statement, on Wednesday, 165 people were tested with Kovid-19 Rapid Antigen Kit, out of which three were found infected. Health officials said that 81 people were examined on the DND flyway and 84 people were examined at the screaming point.

Significantly, these days the Corona virus is ravaging in Delhi. These days, the highest number of corona cases are being reported in the national capital Delhi. On Wednesday, about 7500 new cases were reported in Delhi, while 134 people died from Korna. The government has also become alert in view of the increasing threat to Corona.