Noida Encounter Latest Updates: Encounter between police and Mewati gang, three miscreants arrested, know the whole case

Noida Encounter Latest Updates: The Dadri police station of Noida in Uttar Pradesh has arrested three gangsters of Mewati gang during an early morning encounter near the Eastern Peripheral Highway. During the encounter, two miscreants got shot in the leg. The police gave information about it. Police have recovered tractor, two indigenous pistols, cartridges etc. from these miscreants from a brick kiln situated in Dadri police station area on November 16. During the interrogation, the police have come to know that these crooks are vicious robbers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Rajesh Kumar Singh said that on November 16, RR Brick Bhatta located in Thana Dadri area was attacked by unidentified armed miscreants. The miscreants looted two tractor trolleys standing there, along with the watchman Devendra Singh and others posted at the kiln.

Singh said that the police investigating the incident, after registering a report of the incident, got information in the early hours of Saturday that the miscreants who looted the brick kiln were on their way to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway to sell the looted tractor trolley.

He said that the police near Maicha village underpass indicated the miscreants to stay, but instead of stopping, the miscreants fired at the police party with the intention of killing them. He said that the bullet fired by the police was in the feet of two miscreants.

The injured miscreants are named Shah Rukh and Akeel, while the third has been identified as Imran. The officer said that Emraan Isse was caught earlier in the encounter by the police of Bulandshahr district. At that time there was a bullet in his leg.

He said that during interrogation, the police came to know that all the three crooks are notorious robbers and these people have done dozens of cases of looting in several districts including Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr. He told that the three crooks are originally from Mewat in Haryana. Presently, he was living in Bulandshahr district.