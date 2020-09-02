Noida / Ghaziabad New Lockdown Rules: Noida and Ghaziabad will be closed weekly on Sunday only

Noida / Ghaziabad: All the shops will be closed on Sunday in Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and will be banned if people come out of their homes. The state government has changed the time of restrictions in the state. It has been said in the order that the pambadis have been implemented in view of the outbreak of corona virus. Local officials said that the restrictions will start from midnight on Saturday and will continue for the next 24 hours. Earlier, restrictions like lockdown started at 10 pm on Friday night and remained in operation till 5 am on Monday. Also Read – Lockdown in UP: UP will be locked in tomorrow due to increasing cases of corona, CM Yogi gave instructions to officials

According to the new order, all shops, markets, commerce stores will remain closed on Sunday. In the remaining days, they can open from 9 am to 9 pm. It has been said in the order that special markets on Sundays can be installed on any other day and the markets which are closed on any one day of the week can be discharged on Sunday. The order states that all factories and IT companies can also work on Sundays, but they have to follow the rules of social distance and masks at the workplace.

In order to stop the movement on Sunday, people engaged in essential services, corona warriors, cleaning workers etc. have been exempted. On Sunday, vegetable and fruit shops will also be open. It has been said in the order that the railway and government bus service will continue as before. There will be no restriction on the movement of people going to or from the railway station or airport.