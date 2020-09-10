Noida-Greater Noida Metro Time Table Latest News: Metro will run on Noida-Greater Noida route from 6 am to 10 pm, know details

Noida-Greater Noida Metro Latest Time Table: Noida Metro Rail Corporation Limited (NMRC) will run the metro rail on Noida Greater Noida route from September 12 from 6 am to 10 pm as before. Currently, the Metro of the Aqua Line, which started from September 7, is running in two shifts during the day. Also Read – Delhi Metro Updates: Now DMRC Launches Red, Green And Violet Line Service, Learn Full Schedule Here

Noida Metro Rail Corporation Limited Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari has told that the Aqua line is being operated in two shifts from September 7. He informed that the metro rail is operating from 7 am to 11 am and from 5 pm to 9 pm.

He told that during this time the number of riders on Aqua Line has been close to one thousand per day. He informed that from September 12, the aqua line will be run from 6 am to 10 pm as before. He told that 'Peak Hour' will have a frequency of 7:30 minutes, while 'Normal Hour' will have a frequency of 10 minutes. He told that on Sunday, the metro will run from 8 am to 10 pm. The frequency of the metro will be 15 minutes on Sunday and Saturday. He informed that following the protocol of Kovid-19, the Aqua line is being operated. Passengers without masks are not being allowed to enter the metro rail.