Noida-Greater Noida to get permission from police for program on New Year

Gautam Budh Nagar Commissioner of Police Alok Singh has called upon all district residents to celebrate New Year's program by staying in their homes. By doing this they can make themselves safe from corona virus infection. He said that permission for organizing the program on New Year has to be obtained from their respective DCP. For this, the organizer has to provide his name, address and mobile number.

He said that following the approval, the Kovid-19 protocol will have to be ensured in the New Year's programs. More than 100 people will not be able to participate in any program at one time.

The organizer will have to inform the police regarding the estimated number of people participating in the New Year program. The organizers will have to follow the orders given by the honorable court in the use of DJ and sound system during the program.

He said that the chalk will remain open to ensure policing in the district regarding the New Year program. Police will monitor through drone cameras. Action will be taken strictly against those who violate the Kovid-19 protocol.

Police Commissioner Alok Singh has called upon all the residents of the district and said that the threat of corona virus has not been avoided in the district. Therefore, all citizens should celebrate the New Year’s programs in their homes with the aim of making themselves safe from the infection of the corona virus and make themselves safe from the corona virus infection.