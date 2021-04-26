Noida Metro Newest Information: Noida Metro shall be closed those two days in every week, giant determination given Corona an infection

Noida Metro Newest Information: The curfew in Delhi has been prolonged for every week. In the meantime, Noida Metro has taken a large determination. Noida Metro is not going to run the metro for 2 days now. Noida Metro has taken this giant determination in view of the location of Corona virus and Corona curfew. Additionally Learn – Coronavirus Vaccine Worth: Impact of Drive! Heart asks Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech to cut back vaccine costs

Noida Metro Rail Company stated that the Corona curfew is imposed two times every week in UP. On Saturday and Sunday, there's a whole lockdown scenario. In view of this, the Noida Metro can also be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

NMRC MD Ritu Maheshwari stated that because of Corona curfew, it's been determined to stay the Noida Metro closed for 2 days. There's an try to apply and get the Corona protocol, so the metro operation shall be closed for 2 days.