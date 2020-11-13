Noida News Today: Anti-Smog guns installed in Noida Sector 6, will soon be installed in these places

Noida: Every effort is being made by the authority to stop air pollution in Noida. In the same sequence, anti-smog guns were also installed in Sector-6. Sector-6 intersection is the busiest road, where there is often a large amount of traffic. Apart from this, anti smog guns have been installed at about 30 under construction sites. Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari gave this information. An anti-smog gun mounted on Noida Sector-6 is operated from 9:30 AM to 1.5 AM and 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM in the evening. Also Read – Air Pollution Diet: If health is being damaged due to pollution, these foods should be included in your diet, there will be many benefits

Actually, the pollution level in Noida city has been in dangerous category since last week. An anti-smog gun has been installed at Sector-6 to prevent the dust blowing from traffic. To overcome the situation, a survey is also being conducted in the city that anti-smog guns can be installed in other places like Sector-6. According to the information, soon anti-smog guns will be installed in about 10 busiest places in the city. Also Read – Air purifiers to be installed in 10 most polluted places of Gurugram, Haryana government’s decision

Avinash Tripathi, OSD at Noida Authority, said, “As of November 10, 27 anti-smog guns had been installed in Noida. According to the NGT, where there are 20 thousand meters of under construction sites, there should be anti smog guns. There are a total of 27 places where there are 5 government projects and sector-6 is also included. ” Also Read – Two and a half thousand morsels to be appointed to stop pollution in Delhi, Delhi government said- Opposition should not provoke people to burn firecrackers

He said, “Sector-6 is the busiest road, there is frequent traffic, and more such places are being identified. However, it will be difficult to tell the total number of anti-smog guns. Anti-smog guns were installed at Sector-6 to stop the dust from traffic. ”

Tripathi said, “It is necessary to put on the sites under construction, we are also fining those places where anti smog guns are not installed. Grapes’ Norms also include anti-smog guns. “