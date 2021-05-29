NOIDA: Offended affected person stabbed physician with a knife, situation important

Noida: A person, who runs a hospital at the railway highway of Police Station Dadri house of ​​Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, entered the hospital and stabbed him with a knife. Police reached the spot and took the accused into custody. The situation of the physician stays important. On the similar time, because of per 30 days pressure in Noida, a tender girl has ate up poison, whilst a 40-year-old guy has dedicated suicide. Additionally Learn – UP: SP MP Azam Khan’s situation important, Medanta Sanatorium’s remark

Inspector Pradeep Tripathi, in-charge of police station Dadri stated that Ajay Sharma has a hospital at the railway highway. On Saturday morning, a tender guy went to turn them his tooth. There used to be a hurry on the hospital. He informed that the physician informed the accused that he would see him after a while, indignant that the younger guy attacked him with a knife. Additionally Learn – Rajasthan: Physician Couple shot useless, recognized CCTV attackers

In-charge of police station Dadri, Tripathi stated that the physician has been admitted to a sanatorium for remedy in important situation. The accused who took the assault is taken into custody by way of the police. The in-charge of the police station stated that no written criticism has been lodged on the police station on behalf of the physician. Police is investigating the case. Additionally Learn – UP: If the lady complained to the police station, the 20-year-old accused dedicated suicide

40-year-old guy commits suicide because of per 30 days pressure in Noida

In Morna village of Sector 24 house of ​​Noida, a tender girl ate poison because of psychological pressure. Police stated that he used to be admitted to Noida’s district sanatorium in important situation, from the place he used to be referred to Safdarjung Sanatorium in Delhi in view of his deteriorating situation. Sector 24 station head Sudhir Kumar Singh stated that 21-year-old Kajal, a resident of Morna village, ate up poison at his space remaining night time because of psychological pressure. His father admitted him to the district sanatorium in Noida in important situation from the place he used to be referred to Safdarjung Sanatorium in Delhi in view of his deteriorating situation. The girl’s situation stays important. Police is investigating the case.

40-year-old guy commits suicide by way of putting from fan

A 40-year-old guy additionally dedicated suicide by way of putting from a fan because of psychological pressure in Parathala village underneath Section-III police station. Police reached the spot after receiving details about the incident and took the frame in ownership and despatched it for postmortem.