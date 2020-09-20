Noida: Proposal to establish film city in Sector-21, plan sent to UP government

Noida: Three days before Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (CM Yogi Adityanath) announced the creation of a film city in Gautam Budh Nagar district, efforts have been intensified to establish a film city. The Yamuna Authority has proposed 1,000 hectares of land for the Film City in Sector 21 along the banks of the Yamuna Expressway and has sent it to the government. At the same time, the Greater Noida Authority will send its proposal on Monday. There is a plan to materialize the Film City on about 550 hectares of night safari. All the features of the area have also been mentioned in the proposal. Also Read – Priyanka Gandhi wrote a letter to CM Yogi, said- Appointment letter should be given to the candidates of 12460 teacher recruitment immediately

After the announcement of the Chief Minister, the state government came into action, so the local administration also started preparing for it. The Chief Minister has sought a proposal from the three authorities of the district regarding the Film City. Yamuna Authority has made its proposal and sent it on Sunday. The Authority wants to establish the Film City on one thousand hectares of land in Sector-21. This sector is along the Yamuna Expressway. This is very favorable in terms of location. For shooting from here, cities like Mathura, Agra, Jaipur can be easily transported. The international airport at Jewar will also prove to be very helpful in this. Also Read – Film City in UP: UP Government announces, Film City to be formed in these areas of the state, will get employment boost

In its proposal sent by Yamuna Authority, it has been told that land will be given for Film City at industrial rate. The proposal said that the location of the sector is very good. Greater Noida is near the city. Yamuna Expressway is on the bank. The Eastern Peripheral Expressway is also passing near this sector. The only Formula One in the country is near the Gautam Buddha International Circuit sector. The distance from this location to the Noida International Airport being built in Jewar is barely 15 kilometers. The proposal said that the Rapid Metro connecting Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and Noida International Airport in Jewar will also pass through this sector. Therefore, this location is suitable for projects like Film City. Also Read – Strict Yogi Government on Love Jihad: Ordinance will soon be issued in UP against conversion

Yamuna Authority has also fixed the rates of plot allocation for Film City. Plots of up to four thousand square meters will be found at the rate of Rs 6670 per square meter, plots of four to eight thousand square meters will be Rs 5,680 per square meter, plots of eight to 20 thousand square meters will be Rs 4,810 per square meter, 20 to 40 thousand square Plots of meters will get Rs 4,370 per square meter, plots of 40 to 80 thousand square meters will be Rs 4,210 per square meter and larger plots will be Rs 4,050 per square meter.

In this regard, Dr. Arunveer Singh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Yamuna Authority said that the proposal of Film City has been sent to the government. On the other hand, Greater Noida Authority will send its proposal on Monday. He is preparing to settle the film city on the night of his night safari. There is about 550 hectares of land here. The proposal for a night safari did not materialize. Now Film City will be settled on this land. Greater Noida Authority CEO Narendra Bhushan said that its proposal will be sent to the government on Monday.

