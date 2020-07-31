Noida Sector 11: Major accident due to collapse of multi-storey building in Noida, team of NDRF arrived for relief and rescue work

New Delhi The news of the fall of a multi-storey building in Noida adjacent to Delhi has been reported. The accident is in Noida’s Sector 11, where a multi-storey building collapsed causing a major accident. On receiving information about the incident, the administration team reached the spot, so far, four people have been taken out of the rubble. While relief work is still going on.

It is feared that more people may be buried under the rubble. The NDRF team has also been informed of the incident, after which the NDRF team is present at the scene for relief and rescue work.

A building collapses in Sector-11, Noida; 4 persons rescued from the site. Rescue operation underway, NDRF team rushed to building collapse site. pic.twitter.com/67y64JBkDr – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 31, 2020

People trapped in the debris have been evacuated and sent to the district hospital by ambulance, where all are being treated. It is being told that the condition of one of the injured is critical. Whose doctors are treating. Giving information about the incident, DCP Sankalp Sharma said that, four people buried in the debris have been taken out, who have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. At the same time, the rescue operation is still going on. The construction work of a company building was going on in the place where the accident took place.

The shuttering of the front of the building fell, causing the accident. One woman is also among those injured in the incident. He has also been admitted to the district hospital along with other injured, where all are currently being treated. The cause of the building collapse has not been known yet, but Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adithnath has taken cognizance of the case and directed the Noida Police Commissioner to visit the spot.