Noida: The school manager raped the girl who went to get his brother’s fees forgiven

Noida: The owner of a school located in the EcoTech-3 police station area of ​​Noida in Uttar Pradesh raped the student’s sister for not paying the fees. Police is investigating the case by registering a report of the incident. The manager put pressure on the family of the student for this, on which the 20-year-old sister of the student went to the school to get the school manager to waive the fees, when the accused manager raped her. Also Read – Resident student of school becomes a minor student, father lodges FIR

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women Safety) Vrinda Shukla said that the police station Neeraj Bhati, who lives in Habibpur village of Bisarkh area, has a school in the village itself. There, due to the lockdown of a student studying in class VIII, the fees could not be collected. Also Read – 3,102 corona cases per 10 lakh population in India, highest deaths in these 5 states

Shukla said that the school manager pressurized the family members of the student, for this, the 20-year-old sister of the student visited the school manager several times and told them that due to the lockdown, they are financially strapped and the situation of depositing fees Is not in Also Read – Weekend lockdown end in UP: Weekend lockdown completely ended in UP, now shops will open on Sunday

The woman alleged that she was raped by Neeraj Bhati, the school’s manager, on September 4, when she went to school to get her brother’s fees forgiven.

He said that on the complaint of the victim, a case has been registered in the police station EcoTech-3 and the police is investigating the case. Despite trying several times in this case, there was no communication with the accused party.