Noida toy factory engulfed fire, 20 fire engines on the spot

new Delhi: A toy factory caught fire in Noida, adjacent to the national capital Delhi. The factory fire has spread badly. 20 fire engines are on the spot, who are trying to overcome the fire.

The fire is in a toy manufacturing factory located in Sector 63, Noida. How the fire started is yet to be ascertained. 20 fire engines were sent on the spot after receiving information about the fire. Fire station officer Naresh Singh told that the fire was more, so it had to work harder to extinguish it. At the moment, the fire has been controlled.

Fire breaks out at a toy manufacturing factory in Noida's Sector 63; fire fighting operation underway pic.twitter.com/lebxdekJ03

– ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 26, 2020

How the fire broke out is still being ascertained. Much has been burnt to ashes, but no fire casualty has been reported so far. It can be seen in the pictures how terrible the fire was. This was not the first incident of fire in a factory in Delhi NCR. Even before this, many such incidents have come to light. A few months ago, several people died due to a fire in a factory.