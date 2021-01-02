Noida: Trying to murder a woman going to office, youth attacked with knife after refusing to become girlfriend, arrested

Noida: If the girl did not accept the proposal of becoming a girlfriend, then the boy attacked her with a knife. The boy stabbed the girl with a knife. The girl was going to her office at the time of the incident. The boy came by auto and attacked him. The girl’s condition is critical. He has been referred from Noida to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Also Read – Boyfriend said- I will not marry you, then beautician girlfriend …

The case is related to the new village in the Phase-II police station of Noida. Inspector Anita Chauhan, in-charge of police station-2, told that Shivnath, who lives in a rented house in Naya village, started having unilateral love with a young woman working in a private company. He said that the young man had expressed his love for the girl several times, but the girl refused. He told that he used to chase the girl, but the woman got upset and reprimanded him.

Police station in-charge said that angered by this, the accused went to stay in Dadri. He told that when the woman left for her office to work, the young man came in an auto rickshaw and escaped after stabbing the woman with a knife. He said that the girl was admitted to a hospital in Noida for treatment. He told that after the condition of the girl deteriorated, she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. He told that the police absconding accused Shivnath has been arrested.