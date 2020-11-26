Noida Wedding New Guidelines: No permission will be required for the wedding ceremony now, if you are taking care of this

Noida Wedding New Guidelines: In Gautam Buddha Nagar district, if 100 or less people are involved in a wedding or ceremony (Coronavirus wedding Guidelines), then there is no need to get any separate approval from the police or district administration. However, the organizers will have to send information on two email IDs so that police and district administration officials can go there and check the number of people if needed. Also Read – Now a huge statue of Lord Rama will be installed in this place of Prayagraj, Yogi government approved 15 crore budget

Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY said that the corona virus infection is again increasing rapidly, due to which the Uttar Pradesh administration has issued some guidelines.

He told that the state government has once again imposed some restrictions on organizing private and public programs. The state government has ordered that no more than 100 people will attend the wedding and other functions.

Suhas said that the order was issued by the Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration that it is necessary to get the approval of the district administration for organizing marriage or other events.

He said that by issuing an order on Wednesday, it has been clarified that for the ceremony in which 100 or less people are attending, there is no need to take any kind of approval.

The DM said that before organizing the program, it would be mandatory to give information about it on the mail id of the district administration.