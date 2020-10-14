Noida’s girl arrived in Gujarat to meet her friend, but the young man introduced her to the police

Noida: Uttar Pradesh’s Noida girl was so upset with her family that she decided to leave the house. An angry girl from family came to meet a young friend here in Gujarat. When the girl came to Gujarat to meet the girl, the police took her into confidence, then she introduced the girl to the railway station. Police has brought the girl to Noida. Also Read – CBI team reached Hathras District Hospital, on the question of CCTV Footage, the doctor said – how is this possible

According to the police, Noida Police Sector 58 police has recovered a teenager who had gone to Gujarat allegedly angry with the family members.

Police Inspector Anil Kumar Singh, in-charge of Police Sector 58, said that a 17-year-old teenager living in a society located in Sector 62, got angry with her family members and left the house on October 12. He told that the girl had gone out to visit a friend living in Gujarat.

In-charge police inspector said that in this case, Kishori’s family lodged a report in police station Sector 58. Thana in-charge said that Kishori was going to Gujarat by train and the family of Kishori reached Gujarat by plane with the police.

The police officer said that the young man with whom the teenager was going was taken by the police into the trust and that the youth introduced him to the Gujarat railway station.

The in-charge police inspector said that the teenager has been brought to Noida safely and during interrogation she told the police that she had become angry about anything from her family and left home after getting angry.