Nokia 8.3 5G deal: get over £100 worth of free accessories when you pre-order

Nokia’s new flagship cellphone, the Nokia 8.3 5G, has been a very long time coming. Having had its launch delayed as a result of pandemic, the 5G is lastly quickly to be out within the UK.

Accessible to pre-order now, the Nokia 8.3 5G will price you £499.99. Fortunately, Nokia are providing a limited-time deal in order that you can bag over £100 worth of free accessories to minimize the blow.

Get over £100 worth of free accessories

Till twenty first October, all UK clients who purchase the brand new Nokia 8.3 5G will obtain £109 worth of accessories for free.

The accessories on provide embrace a cellphone stand and grip, a transparent case and the Nokia Energy Earbuds.

If that wasn’t sufficient, all clients additionally get six months free of Google One, a subscription service that provides expanded cloud storage.

Do hold your receipt, although, as a result of you will want it to say your freebies, alongside together with your cellphone’s IMEI quantity.

The claims type opens from sixth October and you do need to be on the ball as you solely have 14 days to say the accessories as soon as you’ve bought the cellphone.

However what in regards to the cellphone itself? The Nokia 8.3 5G has a quad digicam set-up together with a 64MP digicam, 8MP Extremely-Extensive and 2MP Macro lens.

It has an enormous 6.81-inch HDR show. 64GB storage and a battery life that ought to last as long as two days.

The Nokia 8.3 5G is on the market to pre-order now at Amazon and O2, and will likely be shipped from eighth October.

If you’re trying to save a bit of money, testing round-ups of the most effective SIM-only offers and cell phone offers is all the time an excellent begin.

Regulate our 2020 new cellphone releases web page for all the most recent telephones, information and updates.