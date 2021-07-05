Nokia G20 India Pre-Orders To Start On July 7, 2021; Test Value Right here | 📲 LatestLY

Nokia, the Finnish smartphone maker had published its G20 smartphone within the nation in April 2021 at the side of Nokia C10, Nokia C20, Nokia G10, Nokia X10 and Nokia X20 handsets. Now the Nokia G20 telephone has been reportedly indexed at the Amazon India site with a pre-booking date and worth. As in keeping with the e-commerce site, Nokia G20 will likely be priced beginning at Rs 12,999 and will likely be to be had for pre-order from July 7, 2021. Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia C10, Nokia C20, Nokia X10 & Nokia X20 Telephones Introduced.

In relation to specs, the Nokia G20 smartphone includes a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch show with a facet ratio of 20:9 and a solution of 1600×720 pixels.

Nokia G20 (Photograph Credit: Nokia)

The handset comes powered through MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. For images, it comes with a quad rear digital camera that includes a 48MP major digital camera, a 5MP ultrawide attitude lens, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP intensity snapper. On the entrance, there’s an 8MP selfie digital camera.

Nokia G20 (Photograph Credit: Nokia)

The telephone will likely be introduced in two variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB inner garage and 4GB RAM + 128GB inner garage. Nokia G20 will get a non-removable 5,050mAh battery with 10W charging fortify. The tool will likely be made to be had in two sunglasses – Night time and Glacier.

