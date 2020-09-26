‘Nomadland’ and ‘One Night in Miami’ Announced at Middleburg Film Fest

Virginia’s eighth annual Middleburg Film Pageant has introduced Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland” as its opening night time movie. Lee Isaac Chung’s critically acclaimed household drama “Minari” would be the pageant centerpiece movie and “Concrete Cowboy” starring Idris Elba would be the Friday Highlight movie, whereas Regina King’s function directorial debut, “One Night in Miami” has been chosen because the Saturday Highlight movie.

As a result of coronavirus pandemic, the pageant shall be a hybrid of in-person and digital screenings, conversations and occasions. Selection editors Clayton Davis and Jazz Tangcay will return to host their Espresso and Contenders dialogue with The Film Expertise’s Nathaniel Rogers.

“In gentle of those unprecedented instances, we’re delighted to have the ability to supply each in-person and digital screenings – so whether or not becoming a member of us underneath the celebs in Middleburg or watching from house, filmgoers will be capable to expertise one of the best in movie from around the globe” mentioned MFF Govt Director Susan Koch.

“We’re delighted to current such a variety of views and experiences in this yr’s lineup,” mentioned MFF Founder and Board Chair Sheila C. Johnson. “Movies are a strong method to improve our understanding of each other and encourage dialogue particularly throughout this fraught and divisive time.”

The pageant will run October 15-18 with most movies screening nearly whereas a choose variety of movies shall be programmed as outside and drive-in screenings in Middleburg, Northern Virginia’s historic wine nation, one hour from Wash., D.C. Pageant ticket packages and passes are presently on the market at middleburgfilm.org, and particular person tickets will go on sale October 6.