‘Nomadland’ Named Best Picture by National Society of Film Critics

Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” led this 12 months’s National Society of Film Critics awards, profitable the highest honors in 4 of the classes. The movie gained greatest image and greatest cinematography, whereas Zhao was awarded greatest director and star Frances McDormand was named greatest actress.

The fifty fifth annual voting assembly occurred Saturday, with outcomes being shared to the group’s Twitter account as every class was voted upon. A weighted poll system required voters to pick out their first, second and third decisions for every class, with every place incomes the movie a unique rating. Class winners are those that acquired essentially the most cumulative factors.

Delroy Lindo earned the title of greatest actor for his position in Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods.” Lindo’s portrayal of a navy veteran acquired crucial reward all year long.

Maria Bakalova, who shot to fame after her efficiency in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” gained the glory of greatest supporting actress following this 12 months’s vote, whereas “Sound of Steel” star Paul Raci was dubbed greatest supporting actor.

And whereas “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” didn’t prime any of the appearing classes, it did discover itself near a win in the perfect actress, greatest actor and greatest supporting actor classes. Boseman, who was the runner-up for greatest actor as a consequence of his efficiency within the Viola Davis-led movie, additionally got here near profitable greatest supporting actor for “Da 5 Bloods.” He got here third within the class.

The total record of winners and runners-up will be discovered on the National Society of Film Critics’ announcement thread, or learn beneath for many who took house first place.

Best Picture: “Nomadland”

Best Director: Chloé Zhao

Best Actor: Delroy Lindo, “Da 5 Bloods”

Best Actress: Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Best Supporting Actor: Paul Raci, “Sound of Steel”

Best Supporting Actress: Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Best Cinematography: Joshua James Richards, “Nomadland”

Best Screenplay: Eliza Hittman, “By no means Not often Typically At all times”