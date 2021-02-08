‘Nomadland’ Takes Top Prizes at Toronto Critics’ Awards

“Nomadland” received finest image, finest director for Chloé Zhao and finest actress for Frances McDormand at the twenty fourth annual Toronto Movie Critics’ Awards (TFCA), whereas Riz Ahmed received finest actor for “Sound of Metallic.”

The awards had been voted on by TFCA members at a digital assembly on Sunday. They are going to be offered together with the Rogers finest Canadian movie award at a digital gala in Toronto on March 9. The three finalists for the CAD$100,000 ($78,250) Rogers award are “And the Birds Rained Down” by Louise Archambault, “Anne at 13,000 Ft.” by Kazik Radwanski and “White Lie” by Yonah Lewis and Calvin Thomas. Runners-up will every obtain CAD$5,000 ($3,912).

Maria Bakalova received finest supporting actress for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” whereas Daniel Kaluuya received finest supporting actor for “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

Lee Isaac Chung received finest screenplay for “Minari,” and Radha Clean’s “The Forty-12 months Outdated Model” received finest first function. Juliano Dornelles and Kleber Mendonca Filho’s “Bacurau” received finest worldwide movie, whereas Alexander Nanau’s “Collective” received the Allan King documentary movie award. Tomm Moore’s “Wolfwalkers” was named finest animated function.

Jason Ryle, an Indigenous producer, curator and story editor who’s the outgoing govt director of the imagineNATIVE Movie Competition, is the 2021 recipient of the Clyde Gilmour Award. Named for the Toronto Star movie critic, the award acknowledges a Canadian business determine who has made a considerable and excellent contribution to the development and/or historical past of Canadian cinema.

Kelly Fyffe-Marshall was introduced the winner of the Jay Scott Prize for rising artist. Her brief movie “Black Our bodies” debuted to worldwide acclaim final yr and earned her a shot at her first function. The award is called for the late Globe & Mail critic who championed younger movie expertise.

The Cineplex Leisure Rising Critic Award went, in a tie vote, to Mark Hanson and Rose Ho.

The complete listing of 2020 TFCA winners and runners-up:

BEST PICTURE

WINNER

“Nomadland”

RUNNERS-UP

“First Cow”

“Minari”

BEST ACTOR

WINNER

Riz Ahmed – “Sound of Metallic”

RUNNERS-UP

Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”

Mads Mikkelsen – “One other Spherical”

BEST ACTRESS

WINNER

Frances McDormand – “Nomadland”

RUNNERS-UP

Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside”

Sidney Flanigan – “By no means Hardly ever Typically At all times”

SUPPORTING ACTOR

WINNER

Daniel Kaluuya – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

RUNNERS-UP

Leslie Odom, Jr. – “One Evening in Miami”

Paul Raci – “Sound of Metallic”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

WINNER

Maria Bakalova – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

RUNNERS-UP

Olivia Colman – “The Father”

Yuh-jung Youn – “Minari”

BEST DIRECTOR

Chloé Zao – “Nomadland”

RUNNERS-UP

Kelly Reichardt – “First Cow”

Lee Isaac Chung – “Minari”

BEST SCREENPLAY

WINNER

“Minari”

RUNNERS-UP

“Nomadland”

“Sound of Metallic”

BEST FIRST FEATURE

WINNER

“The Forty-12 months-Outdated Model”

RUNNERS-UP

“The Father”

“Promising Younger Lady”

ANIMATED FEATURE

WINNER

“Wolfwalkers”

RUNNERS-UP

“Soul”

“The Willoughbys”

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

WINNER

“Bacurau”

RUNNERS-UP

“One other Spherical”

“Beanpole”

BEST DOCUMENTARY

WINNER

“Collective”

RUNNERS-UP

“Time”

“Crip Camp”

“David Byrne’s American Utopia”

ROGERS BEST CANADIAN FILM

“And the Birds Rained Down”

“Anne at 13,000 Ft.”

“White Lie”

CLYDE GILMOUR AWARD

Jason Ryle

JAY SCOTT AWARD

Kelly Fyffe-Marshall

TFCA EMERGING CRITIC AWARD

Mark Hanson

Rose Ho