‘Nomadland’ Trailer: Frances McDormand Eyes Oscars

“Nomadland,” a significant Oscar contender that has been snapping up movie awards, has launched its first trailer.

Directed by Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland” stars Frances McDormand as Fern, a girl experiencing homelessness who travels throughout the West in a van in search of a job. Fern misplaced the whole lot within the Nice Recession, and seeks the knowledge and hospitality of real-life nomads within the U.S. The movie additionally stars David Strathairn and Peter Spears.

“Nomadland” has been sweeping the awards circuit heading into the Oscars. Zhao received the individuals’s selection award on the Toronto Worldwide Movie Pageant and the Golden Lion on the Venice Movie Pageant, the primary time a movie has received each prime honors on the fests.

The Golden Lion win made Zhao the primary feminine filmmaker to take residence the prize since Sofia Coppola received with “Someplace” in 2010. Zhao can be the primary lady of coloration to win the trophy since Mira Nair in 2001. The earlier three Golden Lion winners — “Joker,” “Roma” and “The Form of Water” — all acquired nominations for finest image on the Oscars, with Guillermo del Toro’s “The Form of Water” profitable the highest prize.

Strengthening its Oscars probabilities, “Nomadland” received finest movie, finest director and finest cinematography on the Boston Society of Movie Critics Awards on Sunday. It’s nominated for finest function on the 2021 Gotham Unbiased Spirit Awards, together with McDormand for finest actress. McDormand received finest actress on the Academy Awards for “Fargo” and “Three Billboards Outdoors Ebbing, Missouri,” and “Nomadland” may see her win once more.

Searchlight Footage will theatrically launch “Nomadland” within the U.S. on Feb. 19, 2021.

Watch the trailer beneath.