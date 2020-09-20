“Nomadland” Wins Audience Award at Toronto Film Festival

Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland,” which took the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, has gained the highest Individuals’s Alternative Award at the Toronto Worldwide Film Festival.

The win bodes nicely for the movie’s Oscar possibilities. Within the final decade, each Individuals’s Alternative Award winner has gone on to earn a greatest image nomination at the Academy Awards. Final yr, “Jojo Rabbit” went on to safe a nomination, and beforehand, “Inexperienced E book” went on to win the most effective image Oscar. Different Individuals’s Alternative Award winners from the final 10 years that went on to a greatest image victory embrace “12 Years a Slave,” “The King’s Speech” and “Slumdog Millionaire.”

That is the primary and solely time the Venice Golden Lion winner has additionally taken dwelling the Individuals’s Alternative Award. Following “Jojo Rabbit,” “Nomadland” is the second movie in a row from Searchlight to win the trophy, and it’s the fifth total for the corporate.

Accepting the award remotely, Zhao thanked the pageant staff and the viewers, saying “We are able to’t do that with out you. Cinema is about sharing.” In a plea to the audiences who had watched “Nomadland” remotely and at a drive-in screening, she added, “Please, please preserve going as a result of we can not do that with out you. We’re so grateful and we hope we’ll see you all down the highway.”

Individuals’s Alternative Award runners-up have been Regina King’s “One Evening in Miami” and Tracey Deers’ “Beans.”

“Nomadland” is ready after the financial collapse of an organization city in rural Nevada, with Frances McDormand staring as Fern, a lady exploring a life outdoors of standard society as a modern-day nomad. The movie will subsequent head to the New York Film Festival and Montclair Film Festival. Searchlight Photos will launch the movie on Dec. 4