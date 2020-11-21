‘Nomadland’ Wins Best Film at EnergaCamerimage Film Festival

Indie ethos, costume drama and wealthy fantasy received the day at the world’s prime cinematography occasion, EnergaCamerimage Film Festival, on Saturday, with Joshua James Richards’ naturalistic filming in Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” taking the Golden Frog plus FIPRESCI jury honors. The chronicle of life on the tough edges of America’s society amongst retirees residing on the street in trailers, based mostly on Jessica Bruder’s nonfiction e-book “Nomadland: Surviving within the Twenty-First Century,” is taken into account a powerful Oscars contender.

The twenty eighth version of Camerimage additionally wrapped with its award to an actor of distinctive visible sensitivity for Johnny Depp, whose Japan-set battle correspondent story “Minamata,” filmed by Benoit Delhomme, screened at the fest. Depp stated in a letter to the fest that capturing with the celebrated DP was “a type of dance” inspired by director Andrew Levitas, who “inspired us to discover.”

Fest president Marek Zydowicz described the fest’s first online-only version as “like touchdown on the moon,” however counseled the Camerimage group for pulling off a hit nonetheless.

“Helene,” the atmospheric interval story of Finnish Modernist painter Helene Schjerfbeck, filmed by Rauno Ronkainen and directed by Antti J. Jokinen, took a Silver Frog, whereas Matteo Garrone’s live-action replace of “Pinocchio,” lensed by Nicolaj Brüel, received the Bronze Frog.

“Fact Makes Free,” the story of a brave Polish priest who troubles the communist authorities, filmed by Witold Płóciennik and directed by Robert Gliński, received the Polish movies competitors, whereas the nonfiction story of distant Siberian hunters, “The Whale from Lorino,” lensed by Piotr Bernaś and directed by Maciej Cuske, took the documentary function prize.

“499,” an experimental time-travel doc that follows a Spanish conquistador by means of trendy Mexico, filmed by Alejandro Mejia and directed by Rodrigo Reyes, received the docudrama prize, whereas the docu shorts prize went to “A Horse Has Extra Blood Than a Human,” the story of a retired couple caught up on the earth of individuals smuggling, filmed by Mehdi Azadi and directed by Abolfazl Talooni. Doc particular point out went to “Blood Rider,” the account of a bike deliveryman carrying a treasured cargo in Nigeria, lensed by David Bolen and Jon Kasbe, and directed by Kasbe.

The director debut prize went to Jan Holoubek for the story of a Polish man railroaded into jail, “25 Years of Innocence,” which was “exquisitely photographed” by Bartłomiej Kaczmarek, in keeping with jurors. The cinematographer debut award went to Aurélien Marra for the moody lensing of France’s Oscar submission “Two of Us,” a story of covert love by Filippo Meneghetti described by jurors as filled with “delicate and convincing perception.”

Within the music movies part, invariably a richly diverse and extremely aggressive Camerimage competitors, prime honors went to Bass Astral x Igo’s “Feeling Precisely,” filmed by Mikołaj Syguda with route from Krzysztof Grajper. The cinematography in a music video award went to Andrey Nikolaev for lensing an ironic Russian sendup of energy and youth obsession in Aigel’s “You’re Born,” directed by Andžejs Gavrišs.

High honors within the First Look TV pilots part, during which sequence starting from HBO’s “The Undoing” to BBC/Hulu love story “Regular Folks” competed, went to Amazon Prime’s Nazi-tracking journey present “Hunters,” starring Al Pacino, for the episode “Within the Stomach of the Whale,” shot by Frederick Elmes and directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon.

EnergaCamerimage Winners

Most important Competitors

Golden Frog

Nomadland

DP Joshua James Richards

Dir. Chloé Zhao

Silver Frog

Helene

DP Rauno Ronkainen

Dir. Antti J. Jokinen

Bronze Frog

Pinocchio

DP Nicolaj Brüel

Dir. Matteo Garrone

FIPRESCI Award

Nomadland

Polish Movies

Fact Makes Free

DP Witold Płóciennik

Dir. Robert Gliński

Documentary Function

The Whale from Lorino

DP Piotr Bernaś

Dir. Maciej Cuske

Docudrama

499

DP Alejandro Mejia

Dir. Rodrigo Reyes

Documentary Shorts

A Horse Has Extra Blood Than a Human

DP Mehdi Azadi

Dir. Abolfazl Talooni

Particular Point out

Blood Rider

DP David Bolen, Jon Kasbe

Dir. Jon Kasbe

Director Debut

25 Years of Innocence

DP Bartłomiej Kaczmarek

Dir. Jan Holoubek

Cinematographer Debut

Two of Us

DP Aurélien Marra

Dir. Filippo Meneghetti

Music Movies

Bass Astral x Igo “Feeling Precisely”

DP Mikołaj Syguda

Dir. Krzysztof Grajper

Cinematography in a Music Video

Aigel’s “You’re born”

DP Andrey Nikolaev

Dir. Andžejs Gavrišs

First Look – TV Pilots

Hunters: Within the Stomach of the Whale

DP Frederick Elmes

Dir. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon

Scholar Etudes

Laszlo Kovacs Scholar Award – Golden Tadpole

A Rodeo Film

DP Erin G. Wesley

Dir. Darius D. Dawson

Silver Tadpole

Stratum Deep

DP Nathalie Pitters

Dir. Lian Meng Rose

Bronze Tadpole

The Gown

DP Konrad Bloch

Dir. Tadeusz Łysiak