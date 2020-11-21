‘Nomadland’ Wins Best Film at EnergaCamerimage Film Festival

Indie ethos, costume drama and wealthy fantasy received the day at the world’s prime cinematography occasion, EnergaCamerimage Film Festival, on Saturday, with Joshua James Richards’ naturalistic filming in Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” taking the Golden Frog plus FIPRESCI jury honors. The chronicle of life on the tough edges of America’s society amongst retirees residing on the street in trailers, based mostly on Jessica Bruder’s nonfiction e-book “Nomadland: Surviving within the Twenty-First Century,” is taken into account a powerful Oscars contender.
The twenty eighth version of Camerimage additionally wrapped with its award to an actor of distinctive visible sensitivity for Johnny Depp, whose Japan-set battle correspondent story “Minamata,” filmed by Benoit Delhomme, screened at the fest. Depp stated in a letter to the fest that capturing with the celebrated DP was “a type of dance” inspired by director Andrew Levitas, who “inspired us to discover.”
Fest president Marek Zydowicz described the fest’s first online-only version as “like touchdown on the moon,” however counseled the Camerimage group for pulling off a hit nonetheless.
“Helene,” the atmospheric interval story of Finnish Modernist painter Helene Schjerfbeck, filmed by Rauno Ronkainen and directed by Antti J. Jokinen, took a Silver Frog, whereas Matteo Garrone’s live-action replace of “Pinocchio,” lensed by Nicolaj Brüel, received the Bronze Frog.
“Fact Makes Free,” the story of a brave Polish priest who troubles the communist authorities, filmed by Witold Płóciennik and directed by Robert Gliński, received the Polish movies competitors, whereas the nonfiction story of distant Siberian hunters, “The Whale from Lorino,” lensed by Piotr Bernaś and directed by Maciej Cuske, took the documentary function prize.
“499,” an experimental time-travel doc that follows a Spanish conquistador by means of trendy Mexico, filmed by Alejandro Mejia and directed by Rodrigo Reyes, received the docudrama prize, whereas the docu shorts prize went to “A Horse Has Extra Blood Than a Human,” the story of a retired couple caught up on the earth of individuals smuggling, filmed by Mehdi Azadi and directed by Abolfazl Talooni. Doc particular point out went to “Blood Rider,” the account of a bike deliveryman carrying a treasured cargo in Nigeria, lensed by David Bolen and Jon Kasbe, and directed by Kasbe.
The director debut prize went to Jan Holoubek for the story of a Polish man railroaded into jail, “25 Years of Innocence,” which was “exquisitely photographed” by Bartłomiej Kaczmarek, in keeping with jurors. The cinematographer debut award went to Aurélien Marra for the moody lensing of France’s Oscar submission “Two of Us,” a story of covert love by Filippo Meneghetti described by jurors as filled with “delicate and convincing perception.”
Within the music movies part, invariably a richly diverse and extremely aggressive Camerimage competitors, prime honors went to Bass Astral x Igo’s “Feeling Precisely,” filmed by Mikołaj Syguda with route from Krzysztof Grajper. The cinematography in a music video award went to Andrey Nikolaev for lensing an ironic Russian sendup of energy and youth obsession in Aigel’s “You’re Born,” directed by Andžejs Gavrišs.
High honors within the First Look TV pilots part, during which sequence starting from HBO’s “The Undoing” to BBC/Hulu love story “Regular Folks” competed, went to Amazon Prime’s Nazi-tracking journey present “Hunters,” starring Al Pacino, for the episode “Within the Stomach of the Whale,” shot by Frederick Elmes and directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon.
EnergaCamerimage Winners
Most important Competitors
Golden Frog
Nomadland
DP Joshua James Richards
Dir. Chloé Zhao
Silver Frog
Helene
DP Rauno Ronkainen
Dir. Antti J. Jokinen
Bronze Frog
Pinocchio
DP Nicolaj Brüel
Dir. Matteo Garrone
FIPRESCI Award
Nomadland
Polish Movies
Fact Makes Free
DP Witold Płóciennik
Dir. Robert Gliński
Documentary Function
The Whale from Lorino
DP Piotr Bernaś
Dir. Maciej Cuske
Docudrama
499
DP Alejandro Mejia
Dir. Rodrigo Reyes
Documentary Shorts
A Horse Has Extra Blood Than a Human
DP Mehdi Azadi
Dir. Abolfazl Talooni
Particular Point out
Blood Rider
DP David Bolen, Jon Kasbe
Dir. Jon Kasbe
Director Debut
25 Years of Innocence
DP Bartłomiej Kaczmarek
Dir. Jan Holoubek
Cinematographer Debut
Two of Us
DP Aurélien Marra
Dir. Filippo Meneghetti
Music Movies
Bass Astral x Igo “Feeling Precisely”
DP Mikołaj Syguda
Dir. Krzysztof Grajper
Cinematography in a Music Video
Aigel’s “You’re born”
DP Andrey Nikolaev
Dir. Andžejs Gavrišs
First Look – TV Pilots
Hunters: Within the Stomach of the Whale
DP Frederick Elmes
Dir. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon
Scholar Etudes
Laszlo Kovacs Scholar Award – Golden Tadpole
A Rodeo Film
DP Erin G. Wesley
Dir. Darius D. Dawson
Silver Tadpole
Stratum Deep
DP Nathalie Pitters
Dir. Lian Meng Rose
Bronze Tadpole
The Gown
DP Konrad Bloch
Dir. Tadeusz Łysiak
Add Comment