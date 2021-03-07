‘Nomadland’ Wins Best Picture at Latino Entertainment Film Awards

Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” swept the Latino Entertainment Film Awards on Sunday, taking house 4 awards, together with finest image, director, cinematography and enhancing.

The awards, that are voted on and offered by the Latino Entertainment Journalists Affiliation, additionally honored Oscar-nominated actor Rosie Perez with the Rita Moreno Lifetime Achievement Award and the Latino Activism Award. In a pre-taped speech, Perez thanked the LEJA and spoke about her work as an activist.

“It’s bizarre getting an award for it to be fairly sincere – as a result of I don’t do it for that. I do it simply to assist make the world a greater place for everybody,” Perez stated.

“The Promenade” and “Hamilton” star Ariana DeBose was given the Latino Breakout Award. “I imagine fervently in illustration and I’m actually proud to be even be a small a part of the enlargement of how we’re considered on this leisure business. We’re an unlimited, stunning spectrum of Latinos on this world,” DeBose stated in her acceptance speech.

Behind “Nomadland,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” and “Soul” additionally received three awards every. Chadwick Boseman received posthumously for his efficiency in “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside,” and the movie additionally received for finest manufacturing and set design and finest hair and make-up. “Soul” took house the prize for finest animated function, finest musical rating and finest voice or movement seize efficiency.

See the complete listing of winners under.

Best Picture

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Footage) – Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Chloé Zhao

Best Director

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Footage)

Best Actor

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Netflix)

Best Actress

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Younger Girl” (Focus Options)

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros)

Best Supporting Actress

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari” (A24)

Best Voice or Movement Seize Efficiency

Alice Braga, “Soul” (Pixar)

Best Animated Characteristic

“Soul” (Pixar) – Pete Docter, Kemp Powers

Best Worldwide Characteristic

“La Llorona” from Guatemala (Shudder) – Jayro Bustamante

Best Documentary Characteristic

“Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado” (Netflix) – Cristina Costantini Kareem Tabsch

Best Authentic Screenplay

“Minari” (A24) – Lee Isaac Chung

Best Tailored Screenplay

“One Night time in Miami” (Amazon Studios) – Kemp Powers

Best Ensemble Casting

“Hamilton” (Disney Plus) – Bethany Knox, Bernard Telsey

Best Manufacturing and Set Design

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Netflix) – Mark Ricker (manufacturing designer), Karen O’Hara (set designer)

Best Cinematography

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Footage) – Joshua James Richards

Best Costume Design

“Emma.” (Focus Options) – Alexandra Byrne

Best Enhancing

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Footage) – Chloé Zhao

Best Hair and Make-up

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Netflix) – Mia Neal, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Jamika Wilson

Best Sound

“Sound of Metallic” (Amazon Studios) – Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Carolina Santana

Best Visible Results

“The Invisible Man” (Common Footage) – Marcus Bolton, Aevar Bjarnason, Jonathan Dearing, Matt Ebb

Best Stunt Design

“Tenet” (Warner Bros)

Best Musical Rating

“Soul” (Pixar) – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Best Track

“Communicate Now” from “One Night time in Miami” (Amazon Studios) – Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

Rita Moreno Lifetime Achievement Award & Latino Activism Award

Rosie Perez

Latino Breakout Award

Ariana DeBose, star of “Hamilton” and “The Promenade”