‘Nomadland’ Wins Five at Chicago Film Critics Awards

The Chicago Film Critics Affiliation has named Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” as this yr’s large winner, netting 5 prizes, together with greatest image, director, actress (Frances McDormand), tailored screenplay and cinematography. Main the CFCA nominations with seven, the Searchlight Footage drama has carried out astoundingly with the half dozen critics awards which have been introduced to this point. Zhao is presently 6/6 for critics wins.

With two awards, Focus Options’ “By no means Hardly ever Generally At all times” walked away with greatest authentic screenplay for author Eliza Hittman and most promising performer for Sidney Flanigan.

The remainder of the honorees gained a single point out for his or her respective movies. Chadwick Boseman gained greatest actor for “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside,” whereas Paul Raci netted one other trophy for “Sound of Steel.” Maria Bakalova’s work in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” was additionally rewarded, marking her third win this season to this point.

The total listing of winners are under:

Finest Image

“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

“First Cow” (A24)

“Lovers Rock” (Prime Video)

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Footage) – WINNER

“Promising Younger Girl” (Focus Options)

Finest Director

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Younger Girl” (Focus Options)

Spike Lee, “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

Steve McQueen, “Lovers Rock” (Prime Video)

Kelly Reichardt, “First Cow” (A24)

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Footage) – WINNER

Finest Actor

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Steel” (Amazon Studios)

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Netflix) – WINNER

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father” (Sony Footage Classics)

Delroy Lindo, “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

Steven Yeun, “Minari” (A24)

Finest Actress

Jessie Buckley, “I’m Pondering of Ending Issues” (Netflix)

Carrie Coon, “The Nest” (IFC Movies)

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Netflix)

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Footage) – WINNER

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Younger Girl” (Focus Options)

Finest Supporting Actor

Chadwick Boseman, “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

Invoice Murray, “On the Rocks” (A24/Apple TV Plus)

Leslie Odom, Jr., “One Night time in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Paul Raci, “Sound of Steel” (Amazon Studios) – WINNER

David Strathairn, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Footage)

Finest Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios) – WINNER

Toni Collette, “I’m Pondering of Ending Issues” (Netflix)

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank” (Netflix)

Letitia Wright, “Mangrove” (Prime Video)

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari” (A24)

Finest Authentic Screenplay

“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix) – Danny Bilson, Paul De Meo, Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee

“By no means Hardly ever Generally At all times” (Focus Options) – Eliza Hittman – WINNER

“Promising Younger Girl” (Focus Options) – Emerald Fennell

“Soul” (Pixar) – Pete Docter, Mike Jones & Kemp Powers

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) – Aaron Sorkin

Finest Tailored Screenplay

“The Father” (Sony Footage Classics) – Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller

“First Cow” (A24) – Jonathan Raymond & Kelly Reichardt

“I’m Pondering of Ending Issues” (Netflix) – Charlie Kaufman

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Footage) – Chloé Zhao – WINNER

“One Night time in Miami” (Amazon Studios) – Kemp Powers

Finest Animated Film

“Onward” (Pixar)

“A Shaun the Sheep Film: Farmageddon” (Netflix)

“Soul” (Pixar)

“The Wolf Home” (Kimstim Movies)

“Wolfwalkers” (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS) – WINNER

Finest Artwork Route

“Birds of Prey” (Warner Bros.)

“Emma.” (Focus Options)

“First Cow” (A24)

“I’m Pondering of Ending Issues” (Netflix)

“Mank” (Netflix) – WINNER

Finest Cinematography

“First Cow” (A24) – Christopher Blauvelt

“Lovers Rock” (Prime Video) – Shabier Kirchner

“Mank” (Netflix) – Erik Messerschmidt

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Footage) – Joshua James Richards – WINNER

“The Huge of Night time” (Amazon Studios) – Miguel Ioann Littin Menz

Finest Costume Design

“Birds of Prey” (Warner Bros.) – Erin Benach

“Emma.” (Focus Options) – Alexandra Byrne – WINNER

“First Cow” (A24) – April Napier

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Netflix) – Ann Roth

“Mank” (Netflix) – Trish Summerville

Finest Modifying

“I’m Pondering of Ending Issues” (Netflix) – Robert Frazen – WINNER

“Lovers Rock” (Prime Video) – Chris Dickens & Steve McQueen

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Footage) – Chloé Zhao

“Tenet” (Warner Bros.) – Jennifer Lame

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) – Alan Baumgarten

Finest Use of Visible Results

“I’m Pondering of Ending Issues” (Netflix)

“The Invisible Man” (Common Footage) – WINNER

“The Midnight Sky” (Netflix)

“Possessor” (Neon)

“Tenet” (Warner Bros.)

Finest Authentic Rating

“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix) – Terence Blanchard

“Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Netflix) – Branford Marsalis

“Mank” (Netflix) – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

“Soul” (Pixar) – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste – WINNER

“Tenet” (Warner Bros.) – Ludwig Goransson

Finest Documentary

“Collective” (Magnolia Footage and Participant)

“David Byrne’s American Utopia” (HBO Movies)

“Dick Johnson is Useless” (Netflix) – WINNER

“The Social Dilemma” (Netflix)

“Time” (Amazon Studios)

Finest International Language Film

“One other Spherical” – WINNER

“Bacurau”

“Beanpole”

“Collective”

“La Llorona”

“Vitalina Varela”

Milos Stehlik Award for Promising Filmmaker

Radha Clean, “The Forty-12 months-Outdated Model” (Netflix)

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari” (A24)

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Younger Girl” (Focus Options) – WINNER

Darius Marder, “Sound of Steel” (Amazon Studios)

Andrew Patterson, “The Huge of Night time” (Amazon Studios)

Most Promising Performer

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios)

Kingsley Ben-Adir, “One Night time in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Sidney Flanigan, “By no means Hardly ever Generally At all times” (Focus Options) – WINNER

Kelly O’Sullivan, “Saint Frances” (Oscilloscope Footage)

Helena Zengel, “Information of the World” (Common Footage)

