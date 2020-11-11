Nominees Announced For 41st Blue Dragon Film Awards

The nominations are in for the 41st Blue Dragon Film Awards!

There will likely be a complete of 18 awards offered on the Blue Dragon Film Awards, though solely 15 classes have introduced nominations. The opposite three classes are the Reputation Award, Greatest Brief Film, and Most seen Image. The nominations had been chosen by way of a survey of movie trade consultants and odd moviegoers about Korean movies that had been launched between October 11, 2019, and October 29, 2020.

The 41st Blue Dragon Film Awards are scheduled to happen this yr on December 11 in Paradise Metropolis, Incheon.

“The Man Standing Subsequent,” starring Lee Byung Hun, obtained a complete of 11 nominations throughout 10 completely different classes. “Ship Us From Evil” obtained 9 nominations throughout eight classes, “Moonlit Winter” obtained seven nominations, and “Kim Ji Younger, Born 1982” obtained six nominations.

Right here is the complete record of nominees:

Greatest Image:

“Transferring On”

“The Man Standing Subsequent”

“Voice of Silence”

“Moonlit Winter”

“Kim Ji Younger, Born 1982”

Greatest Director:

Yang Woo Seok (“Metal Rain 2: Summit”)

Yeon Sang Ho (“Peninsula”)

Woo Min Ho (“The Man Standing Subsequent”)

Im Dae Hyung (“Moonlit Winter”)

Hong Received Chan (“Ship Us From Evil”)

Greatest Actor:

Greatest Actress:

Greatest Supporting Actor:

Greatest Supporting Actress:

Greatest New Director:

Kim Do Younger (“Kim Ji Younger, Born 1982”)

Kim Cho Hee (“Fortunate Chan-Sil”)

Yoon Dan Bi (“Transferring On”)

Jung Jin Younger (“Me and Me”)

Hong Eui Jung (“Voice of Silence”)

Greatest New Actor:

Woo Do Hwan (“The Divine Transfer 2: The Wrathful”)

Yoo Tae Oh (“Vertigo”)

Lee Bong Geun (“The Singer”)

Lee Hak Joo (“Welcome to the Guesthouse”)

Hong Kyung (“Innocence”)

Greatest New Actress:

Greatest Screenplay:

“Transferring On”

“The Man Standing Subsequent”

“Voice of Silence”

“Moonlit Winter”

“Kim Ji Younger, Born 1982”

Greatest Cinematography and Lighting:

“Metal Rain 2: Summit”

“The Man Standing Subsequent”

“Ship Us From Evil”

“Diva”

“Peninsula”

Greatest Enhancing:

“The Man Standing Subsequent”

“Ship Us From Evil”

“Moonlit Winter”

“Beasts Clawing at Straws”

“Kim Ji Younger, Born 1982”

Greatest Music:

“The Man Standing Subsequent”

“Ship Us From Evil”

“Samjin Firm English Class”

“Moonlit Winter”

“Forbidden Dream”

Greatest Artwork Course:

“The Man Standing Subsequent”

“Ship Us From Evil”

“Peninsula”

“Samjin Firm English Class”

“Forbidden Dream”

Greatest Technical Achievement:

“The Man Standing Subsequent” (make-up)

“Ship Us From Evil” (martial arts)

“Peninsula” (visible results)

“Ashfall” (visible results)

“Samjin Firm English Class” (costuming)

