Non-bailable warrant against BJP MP from Prayagraj, Rita Bahuguna Joshi, know what is the matter…

Rita Bahuguna Joshi: A special MP / MLA court on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant against BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi from Prayagraj in violation of the code of conduct. Judge PK Rai has also issued a notice against Bahuguna's bailors and fixed January 4 as the next date of hearing in the case.
Significantly, a case was filed against the then Uttar Pradesh Congress President Rita Bahuguna Joshi for campaigning on 17 February 2012 in Bajrang Nagar, Krishnanagar police station area of Lucknow despite the end of the election campaign.
