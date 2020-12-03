Entertainment

Non-bailable warrant against BJP MP from Prayagraj, Rita Bahuguna Joshi, know what is the matter…

December 3, 2020
Rita Bahuguna Joshi: A special MP / MLA court on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant against BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi from Prayagraj in violation of the code of conduct. Judge PK Rai has also issued a notice against Bahuguna’s bailors and fixed January 4 as the next date of hearing in the case. Also Read – This doctor presented an example, giving education to needy daughters, awakening hope

Significantly, a case was filed against the then Uttar Pradesh Congress President Rita Bahuguna Joshi for campaigning on 17 February 2012 in Bajrang Nagar, Krishnanagar police station area of ​​Lucknow despite the end of the election campaign. Was Also Read – Uttar Pradesh News: Four youth gang-raped in Kanpur, accused in police arrest

(input language) Also Read – FIR filed against girl accused of raping BSP MP, know what is the matter …

