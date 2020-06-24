Noomi Rapace Supernatural Drama ‘Lamb’ Sells Across Europe – Variety

Jan Naszewski’s Warsaw-based gross sales company New Europe Movie Gross sales has closed a number of offers with main impartial distributors on the upcoming supernatural drama “Lamb” by Valdimar Jóhannsson, starring Noomi Rapace.

The movie was picked up by distributors in France (The Jokers), Germany (Koch Movies), Poland (Gutek Movie), Benelux (The Searchers), Hungary (Vertigo), Czech Republic (Artcam), Austria (Filmladen), Denmark (Digicam Movie), Switzerland (Filmcoopi), Slovakia (ASFK), former Yugoslavia (5 Stars/Demiurg), Estonia (Should Käsi), Latvia (Kino Bize) and Lithuania (Scanorama).

“Lamb” is a narrative of an Icelandic couple, María (Rapace) and Ingvar (Hilmir Snaer Gudnason), who dwell with their herd of sheep on a wonderful however distant farm. Once they uncover a mysterious new child on their farmland, they resolve to maintain it and lift it as their very own. This surprising prospect of a brand new household brings them a lot pleasure, earlier than in the end destroying them.

“Lamb” was co-written by Icelandic creator Sjón, Academy-nominated for the lyrics in Lars von Trier’s “Dancer within the Darkish,” and Johannsson.

The Icelandic-Swedish-Polish co-production is at post-production stage, and it’s set to premiere in 2021.

It’s produced by Hrönn Kristinsdóttir (“Summer time Kids,” “Angels of the Universe”) and Sara Nassim at Go to Sheep in co-production with Piodor Gustafsson (“Border,” “The Spouse”) and Erik Rydell at Black Spark Prods., and Klaudia Śmieja-Rostworowska (“Mr. Jones,” “Excessive Life”) and Jan Naszewski at Madants/NEM Corp, Movie i Väst, Chimney Sweden and Chimney Poland, in affiliation with Rabbit Gap Prods.

It has been supported by the Icelandic Movie Middle, Iceland’s Ministry of Industries and Innovation, Swedish Movie Institute, Polish Movie Institute, Eurimages and Nordic Movie and TV Fund.

New Europe attends Cannes’ Digital Marche du Movie with a robust slate of Scandinavian movies together with Cannes-selected “Sweat,” “Completely Regular Household,” “Disco” (Toronto Movie Competition, 2019), “Lamb” and upcoming Norwegian Christmas household animation “Christmas at Cattle Hill.”