Nora Twomey, Kris Pearn in VIEW Conference Meet the Masters Virtual Talk

“The Breadwinner” director Nora Twomey will be part of “The Willoughbys” director Kris Pearn for a free “Meet the Masters” digital dialog offered by the VIEW Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 24, starting at 10 a.m. PT.

Twomey, who’s co-founder and inventive director of Eire’s animation studio Cartoon Saloon, produced the studio’s present movie, “Wolfwalkers,” was head of story on “Track of the Sea” and co-directed “The Secret of Kells,” which had been each nominated for an animated function Oscar. Her 2017 movie, “The Breadwinner,” was additionally nominated for that award. She was honored with the VIEW Conference’s first-ever Visionary Award in 2018.

Pearn directed the hit animated movie “The Willoughbys,” which premiered earlier this yr on Netflix. He additionally directed Sony Footage Animation’s “Cloudy With a Probability of Meatballs 2,” and was a storyboard artist on such animated movies as SPA’s “Lodge Transylvania” and the unique “Cloudy With a Probability of Meatballs,” in addition to DreamWorks Animation’s “Dwelling.”

“Kris and Nora each direct animated options, however Kris’s pleasant CG movies and Nora’s lovely hand-drawn animated movies are so totally different,” says VIEW Conference director Maria Elena Gutierrez. “I’m keen to listen to Kris have interaction Nora in dialog about her method to growing and directing an animated function.”

The Meet the Masters dialog is sponsored by Fondazione Compagnia di San Paolo, Fondazione CRT, Regione Piemonte, Città di Torino and OGR. This occasion is organized by VIEW Conference in partnership with OGR and Cartoon Saloon.

To register for the free occasion, go to https://www.viewconference.it/pages/nora-twomey